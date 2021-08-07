Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $127.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

