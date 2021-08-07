Usca Ria LLC Sells 21,328 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

PM stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.