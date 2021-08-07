USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 307.46% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUY opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

