Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $11,300.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,061,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Equities analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.