V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,783,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 391,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,767,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05.

