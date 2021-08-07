V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 462 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

