V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

