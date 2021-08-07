V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $147.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

