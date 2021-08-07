V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 70.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

