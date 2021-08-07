V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,998 shares of company stock valued at $23,464,212. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

