Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Releases Earnings Results

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Shares of Valhi stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 5,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $635.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Get Valhi alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.