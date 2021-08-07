Validity Trading Up 12.3% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $176,361.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00007239 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00190474 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,368,233 coins and its circulating supply is 4,367,684 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

