Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of VMI opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

