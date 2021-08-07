Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,182 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02.

