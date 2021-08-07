Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

