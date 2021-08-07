Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.