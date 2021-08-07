Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Cut by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. 974,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38.

