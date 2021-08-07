Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,586. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $207.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.