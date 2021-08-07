Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $91,062,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 174,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

