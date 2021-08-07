Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

