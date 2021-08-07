Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Cut by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.30. The stock had a trading volume of 116,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

