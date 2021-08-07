Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Varonis Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Varonis Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

