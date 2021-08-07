Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $427,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

