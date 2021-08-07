Venus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103.03 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $34.25 or 0.00077741 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $362.24 million and approximately $103.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.69 or 1.00104088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00031518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,574,933 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.