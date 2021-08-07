Vericel Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

VCEL opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.63. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

