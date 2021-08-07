Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

