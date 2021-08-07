Verso Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

VRS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 230,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,087. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

