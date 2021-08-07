Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

