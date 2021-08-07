Viad (NYSE:VVI) Announces Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

VVI stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.02. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

