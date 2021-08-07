Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of VCTR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Victory Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

