Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €90.39 ($106.34). Vinci shares last traded at €90.36 ($106.31), with a volume of 600,257 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €91.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

