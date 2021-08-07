Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.