Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:VEI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

