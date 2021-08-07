Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

