Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $415.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

