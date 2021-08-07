Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after buying an additional 268,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 1,205,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,094. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.