Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

