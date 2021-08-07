Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 345.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $891,315. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,817. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

