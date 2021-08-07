Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $68.78. 3,857,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

