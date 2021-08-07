Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Viomi Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

