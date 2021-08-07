Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,324. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

