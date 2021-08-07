Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.41. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 2,452 shares changing hands.
VIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
