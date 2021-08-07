Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.41. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 2,452 shares changing hands.

VIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

