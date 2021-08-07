Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

