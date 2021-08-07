Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Secoo were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 328,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

SECO opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29. Secoo Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

