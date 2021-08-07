Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 810,461 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 11,474.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BORR stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 5.88.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

