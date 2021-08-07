Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of LogicBio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,284 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

