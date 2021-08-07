Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 45,065 Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Zovio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ZVO opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63. Zovio Inc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

