Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 62,984 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.98 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.