VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,177,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

