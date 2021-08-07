Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. Research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

